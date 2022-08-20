PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Lille

PSG will look to make it three wins in a row as they hit the road to take on Lille on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain registered resounding victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier in the first two gameweeks of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. They seem to have hit the ground running under the tutelage of Christophe Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as PSG's head coach this summer.

Galtier will lead his men out to face his former side Lille, whom he guided to Ligue 1 triumph in the 2020-21 season. Les Dogues had a testing campaign last time out though but seem to be in much better condition under Paulo Fonseca, who took charge in the summer.

They will have their work cut out against Paris Saint-Germain, who have scored as many as 14 goals in their first three competitive matches under Galtier. Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Lille.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma seems to have cemented his status as the automatic starter between the sticks for Paris Saint-Germain. Keylor Navas is reportedly close to sealing a move to Napoli and there is no doubt over who's going to start on Sunday.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has stayed clear of injuries so far in the new season. He has done well at distributing the ball and his passing range is slowly becoming a key component in PSG's build-up play.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain have maintained a high backline in recent games and their captain Marquinhos has commanded his troops well.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has been extremely tidy with his passing in the new season, completing all of his 52 attempted passes last weekend against Montpellier. His positional awareness and discipline has allowed Nuno Mendes to operate with a great deal of freedom down the left flank for PSG.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has looked menacing in attack in the new season. He loves to join the attack every time Paris Saint-Germain foray forward. He had a hand to play in two of the five goals PSG scored against Montpellier last weekend but the defensive aspects of his game could improve.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha seems to have what it takes to be a great partner for Marco Verratti. The tenacious midfielder is precise with his passing and is also a dogged presence at the center of the park. Vitinha has picked up a yellow card in all three of his competitive appearances for PSG thus far.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

The ever-reliable Marco Verratti dominated proceedings against Montpellier. His presence has gone a long way towards unshackling PSG's world-class front three. Galtier will demand more of the same from the Italian midfielder on Sunday.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Like Hakimi, Nuno Mendes could have offered more defensively. He is very enterprising down the left wing for Paris Saint-Germain although he needs to improve the quality of his final product.

Right winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi seems to have finally settled down and found his groove in Paris. He shares a telepathic understanding with Neymar and the duo have been a joy to watch this term. Messi has also put his excellent dribbling skills on show. He won the second penalty for PSG against Montpellier, which Neymar converted from the spot.

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe played his first competitive match of the new season last weekend. He was not at his best but still managed to get on the scoresheet. Mbappe has some catching up to do as Neymar and Messi have been in sublime form.

There have been reports of a feud brewing between Mbappe and Neymar and that has added a new unsavory dimension to PSG's new campaign.

Left winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. has five goals and three assists in three competitive games in the new season. That ought to tell you all you need to know about the kind of form the Brazilian is in.

