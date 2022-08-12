PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier 

After registering a resounding 5-0 win over Clermont Foot in their opening fixture, PSG will host Montpellier in their first home league game of the season.

Christophe Galtier's reign as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain couldn't have gotten off to a better start. After thrashing Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophees des Champions final. They absolutely dominated Clermont Foot in their opening fixture of the Ligue 1 season.

Lionel Messi bagged a late brace after first-half goals from Neymar Jr., Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos had fired PSG to a 3-0 lead at half-time. Thanks to their massive win, PSG are sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table right now and will look to keep it that way for the next 37 gameweeks.

The game against Montpellier will be their first home game of the season and Galtier's men will undoubtedly look to put on a show. Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's predicted lineup for the Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma wasn't tested much in the game against Clermont Foot and managed to keep a clean sheet in the first game of the new Ligue 1 campaign. He looks to be Galtier's first-choice goalkeeper as Keylor Navas seems to be on his way out of the club.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos didn't have much to do against a blunt Clermont Foot attack that registered just a single shot on target. Ramos is likely to make only his 10th Ligue 1 start in the game against Montpellier since joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos got on the scoresheet last weekend and put in a good defensive shift as well. The PSG captain will be looking to build on that performance on Saturday.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has looked solid on the left side of PSG's three-man defense. Despite being linked with an exit from the club, Kimpembe has not let all the noise reflect in his on-field performances so far.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has perhaps not been as consistent as he would have been expected to be since joining the club in the summer of 2021. But he gave a good account of himself and showed why he is indeed one of the best in the business on his day.

He scored PSG's second goal against Clermont Foot and also whipped in a couple of quality crosses. Hakimi seems to be enjoying his role as a wing-back with the freedom to foray forward and join the attack on a regular basis.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha was the only new signing to start for Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. He was neat with his passing and did a decent job in midfield. The Portugal international is likely to keep his place in the starting XI this weekend.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

PSG's all-action midfielder Marco Verratti kept things ticking in midfield to great effect in the Ligue 1 opener. The Italy international was precise with his passing and was also excellent at recovering possession for his side against Clermont Foot.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

The young Nuno Mendes looks to be on a mission to justify PSG's decision to sign him on a permanent basis. He was equally good on both sides of the pitch in the Ligue 1 opener and is set to keep his place in the starting XI.

Right winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi built on his impressive performance against Nantes by bagging a late brace against Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 opener. The legendary Argentinian forward looks to be in the mood this new season after having settled down in Paris.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi is involved every training session. He's a great example." 🗣 PSG coach Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi is involved every training session. He's a great example." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/C62UU6AMdF

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is likely to make his first appearance for PSG in the new Ligue 1 campaign this Saturday. He has been the top scorer for the Parisians in the last four seasons.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. looks to be in great touch. He scored a goal and picked up three assists against Clermont Foot. The Brazilian created as many as four big chances and was precise with his crossing as well. He has been at the center of everything good that PSG have managed to put together over their last two matches.

LiveScore @livescore



Neymar assists after MD1 of 22/23:



He looks 𝘂𝗽 for this season Neymar assists in 21/22:Neymar assists after MD1 of 22/23:He looks 𝘂𝗽 for this season Neymar assists in 21/22: 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯Neymar assists after MD1 of 22/23: 🎯🎯🎯 He looks 𝘂𝗽 for this season 😎🇧🇷 https://t.co/NYN5pMMVf7

