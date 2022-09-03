PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unbeaten in the new Ligue 1 season as they hit the road to take on Nantes on Saturday. The French champions beat Toulouse 3-0 in midweek with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Juan Bernat getting on the scoresheet.

They have looked nearly unstoppable so far this season with a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco last weekend (August 28) the only anomaly. Christophe Galtier's men beat Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions final on July 31.

But it's worth noting that Nantes have managed to beat PSG twice in their last three meetings in all competitions. Paris Saint-Germain have a couple of injury concerns but fans will be excited to see whether or not the new signings will feature this weekend.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Nantes.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas' move to Napoli fell through but he is unlikely to see a lot of game time at Paris Saint-Germain as Gianluigi Donnarumma is now the automatic starter. The Italian goalkeeper has done a decent job so far this term and is unlikely to be rested here.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been getting a steady run of games under his belt this new season and he seems to be settling in nicely so far. His ball-playing abilities have proven to be quite useful for PSG.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

The Paris Saint-Germain captain continues to be the main man in defense. He is currently in his 10th season with the club and is a force to be reckoned with. The Brazil international was not at his best last season but seems to be getting back to form this term.

Left centre-back - Danilo Pereira

With Presnel Kimpembe ruled out due to injury, Galtier is likely to go with Danilo Pereira on the left side of the defense as he did against Toulouse in midweek. Pereira's lack of pace could prove to be a problem, but he is usually able to make up for it with his game-reading ability.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

The wing-back role has helped take the shackles off Achraf Hakimi. Afforded the freedom to foray forward regularly, Hakimi has been key to PSG's exploits early in the season. He has scored two goals and provided an assist in five Ligue 1 appearances so far this term.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha has impressed since arriving from Porto this summer. He has got off to a very good start and has been a solid partner for Marco Verratti in midfield. Vitinha does not shy away from a tackle and is also pretty slick with the ball at his feet and has a pass completion rate of 92.4% in four Ligue 1 appearances so far.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is likely to start here, but he could very well be hooked at half-time so that he can stay fresh for the Champions League game against Juventus on September 7. The Italian midfield maestro has been in great form, orchestrating play and being a tenacious presence in the center of the park.

Left wing-back - Juan Bernat

Juan Bernat came off the bench in midweek to score PSG's third goal against Toulouse. Nuno Mendes is likely to be rested here, especially after Hakimi was given some much-needed time-off in midweek.

Attacking midfielder - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is part of the front three but he plays in a slightly retreated role than he did last season. It has worked wonders so far as it helps PSG make the most of Messi's otherworldly playmaking abilities. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in five appearances so far this season.

ESPN FC



Lionel Messi (14) has more assists than anyone in Europe's top five leagues in 2022.
Just Messi doing Messi things

Left forward - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. has arguably been Paris Saint-Germain's best player so far this season. He has looked nigh on unstoppable and has scored seven goals and provided six assists in five appearances across all competitions so far this term.

ESPN FC



Neymar has now scored and assisted in 16 consecutive matches for both club and country.

He overtakes Messi and Ronaldo, who both managed to do it for 15 games in a row.

Right forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is on fire and has netted five times in four Ligue 1 appearances so far this season. The 23-year-old will look to tap into that rich vein of form as he continues to enjoy the world-class service he receives from behind him.

