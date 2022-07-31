PSG's predicted lineup for Trophee des Champions clash against Nantes

Ligue 1 champions PSG will lock horns with last season's Coupe de France winners Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain marched to the Ligue 1 title last term with a 15-point lead over their competition. But that wasn't enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino in the job as the Argentinian coach was given the sack earlier this month despite having a successful domestic campaign.

Christophe Galtier, whose Lille side pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season, has now been appointed as their new manager. This will be Galtier's first competitive game in charge and he will look to start things off on a positive note.

Nantes have beaten PSG in two of their last three matches in Ligue 1. As such, there is no denying the fact that Antoine Koumbouare's side have proved to be a tricky opposition for the Ligue 1 champions. There is no doubt that this will be a cracker of a match.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Nantes tonight.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

With Keylor Navas reportedly set to leave the club, Gianluigi Donnarumma will be the automatic choice between the sticks. The Italian goalkeeper had to alternate with Navas last term and will be pleased to feature on a regular basis this season.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has made his return from the infirmary, where he spent the majority of last season. The former Real Madrid man started on the right side of a three-man defense in pre-season and that is expected to continue against Nantes.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

The Paris Saint-Germain captain was not at his best last term. But we all know how good and dynamic a player the Brazilian centre-back is. He will be looking to start the new season on a positive note.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe did a decent job in pre-season and will keep his place on the left side of the three-man defence. He was linked with Chelsea this summer but according to Le10Sport (via Get French Football News), the Frenchman has decided to kick on at PSG.

RIght wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi impressed in his debut season for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. He is an important attacking outlet for PSG and will be given more freedom to foray forward as a wing-back.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vítor Ferreira @vitinha

Thanks a lot everybody for the love and support 🫡 Japan TourThanks a lot everybody for the love and support 🫡 Japan Tour ✅🇯🇵 Thanks a lot everybody for the love and support 🫡 https://t.co/nl7EqiD7qP

New signing Vitinha impressed in pre-season and seems to have cemented his place in the Paris Saint-Germain midfield. He is a versatile and tenacious attack-minded midfielder who complements Marco Verratti perfectly.

Vitinha will contribute generously on either end of the pitch and we expect to see him build a good midfield partnership with the Italian.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti will be one of the first names on the teamsheet. His vision and technical ability are key to breaking down low blocks. The Italy international is one of the best central midfielders in the world. Not only is he a combative presence in the center of the park. but he is also a joy to watch with the ball at his feet.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes' inventiveness and speed will be crucial for PSG going forward. The youngster is capable of producing moments of magic and has the opportunity to nail down a starting berth with a quality performance against Nantes.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi looked rather sharp in pre-season. After a slow start to life in Paris, Messi showcased his elite playmaking skills in the second half of the 2021-22 season. His creativity and the understanding he shares with Neymar Jr. will be PSG's X-factor in the final third.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. was arguably PSG's best attacker in their 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka in their final pre-season friendly. The Brazilian was on a roll, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He has looked in good touch and will look to cause plenty of problems for Nantes with his inventiveness in possession.

Striker - Mauro Icardi

Robin Bairner @RBairner



There's no Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe is missing because he's banned.



Gini Wijnaldum is the most prominent of the players simply not picked. Nordi Mukiele is in the #PSG squad for the Trophee des Champions match against Nantes on Sunday.There's no Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe is missing because he's banned.Gini Wijnaldum is the most prominent of the players simply not picked. Nordi Mukiele is in the #PSG squad for the Trophee des Champions match against Nantes on Sunday.There's no Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe is missing because he's banned.Gini Wijnaldum is the most prominent of the players simply not picked.

With Kylian Mbappe suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards towards the business end of last season, Mauro Icardi is expected to lead the line for PSG. The Argentinian striker will be hoping to impress the new coach but will know that he is very likely to play a bit-part role for the team this season.

