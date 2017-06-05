Reports: PSG set to sign Real Madrid defender on a two year contract

Pepe said his final goodbyes to the fans during Real Madrid's trophy celebrations.

Pepe has reportedly agreed to move to PSG

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed on a deal with Real Madrid defender Pepe according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Marca. The Portuguese will sign a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants after his current contract with Real runs out in the summer. The defender said his goodbyes to the club during the Los Blancos’ duodecima celebrations at the Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know...

Pepe has been a loyal servant to the club over the years but he failed to land a contract extension this season. However, he spent almost a decade at the club and won almost everything he could with the La Liga giants including three Champions League titles and three domestic league titles.

Ever since news circulated that the Portuguese would be moving on at the end of the season on a free transfer, quite a few clubs have been linked with the defender but it looks like the player has made up his mind to start a new chapter of his career in Ligue 1.

Pepe struggled for game time in the recently concluded campaign and made only 18 appearances in all competitions, a disappointing number considering the fact that Real featured significantly in at least four competitions.

The heart of the matter

Pepe enjoyed international success earlier this year with Portugal as they won the Euro Championship and certainly has a few good years left in him. The defender is set to be one of PSG’s first signings of the summer as they gear up to win back their domestic title which they relinquished to a young and rejuvenated Monaco side.

What’s next?

The deal is set to be made official within the next 24 hours and looking at the defender's involvement in Real’s Champions League victory celebrations, it looks as if he has already bid farewell to his teammates as well as the fans. PSG could do with his experience at the back and hence the move makes sense for both parties involved.

Author’s Take

Pepe has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism over the years due to his antics on the field but the experience he can offer to any side is invaluable and it could prove to be vital if PSG are to become Ligue 1 champions again.