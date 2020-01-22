Paris Saint-Germain sign new Unibet deal until 2023

As sponsorship deals with gambling companies in English football continue to be under scrutiny, defending Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain have extended their $3.5 million-per-annum deal with Unibet until the end on 2022/23 season after the betting firm has recently partnered with New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Eagles. The brand is the official betting partner of three different English football league teams - Aston Villa, Preston North End, Derby County, and Middlesbrough. Unibet also has the same relationship with Warwickshire County Cricket Club. They also sponsor an esports team known as Astralis, who play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The tier of partnership has been elevated to third level, which will see the betting firm secure multi-territory brand activation rights outside Europe, especially in the United States, America and Australia. Unibet is an online gambling operator and consists of 11 different brands along with principal shirt sponsor of Derby County, 32Red. The brand played a major role in helping the Championship club secure the signing of Wayne Rooney in January. The Malta-based brand generated revenues worth £751 million in 2017.

The chief partnership officer of the Paris-based club, Marc Armstrong commented the decision as a goal to break the boundaries of sport and could be quoted as saying "This decision shows how relevant and effective our alliance is. We share the common goal of breaking the boundaries of sport and playing a part in the everyday lives of football fans. The results to date motivate us to continue to build on these efforts and offer fans ever more engaging experiences."

Mathieu Drida, who leads the activities of Kindred Group in France believed that the extended agreement will help to strengthen their position in France and added "Since the start of last season, we have engaged in major communication campaigns that have proved very successful with football fans. We firmly believe that by extending our agreement with Paris Saint-Germain we can strengthen our position in France and promote the Unibet brand in Europe and beyond."