PSG star yet to resume training due to calf injury: Reports

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is yet to resume training after picking up an injury recently. The Spaniard sustained a low-grade muscle injury to his right calf last week in what was a fresh blow.

Since his shock transfer from Real Madrid last summer, his time on the pitch has been severely curtailed by fitness issues.

PSG had even contemplated terminating their contract with the center-back before Ramos made his club debut, owing to his prolonged lay-off.

However, he returned to action in November, following which he made five appearances in all competitions, including four in the league.

But injuries have reared their ugly head again, and the 35-year-old faces a race against time to get fit for their Champions League clash against former club Real Madrid.

PSGhub @PSGhub Sergio Ramos did not take on today’s collective session — Neymar still yet to resume with the squad, he is still in the gym. @Tanziloic Sergio Ramos did not take on today’s collective session — Neymar still yet to resume with the squad, he is still in the gym. @Tanziloic 🇪🇸🇧🇷

Carlo Ancelotti's side visit the Parc des Princes on February 15, which is less than two weeks away, and Marca reports that he's expected to miss the first leg.

He was conspicuous by his absence in PSG's French Cup game against Nice on Monday.

In a medical report published by the club hours before the clash, it was said that Ramos is rested because of the muscle injury but will be reassessed in the middle of next week.

PSG also sweating over Neymar's fitness

Ramos isn't the only player doubtful for the Real Madrid encounter. It is reported that Neymar hasn't recovered from his ankle injury yet.

He's been missing in action since the end of November but returned to training last week.

The report also said that Neymar had completed the first cycle of running and will undergo tests this Monday to confirm the rest of his schedule.

The 28-year-old didn't play any part in the loss to Nice either and his participation in the next few games is doubtful too, including the all-important European game.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Pochettino: "Neymar against Real Madrid? I don't know. He just started running on the pitch. We will know more in the next days." 🎙| Pochettino: "Neymar against Real Madrid? I don't know. He just started running on the pitch. We will know more in the next days." @marca 🚨🎙| Pochettino: "Neymar against Real Madrid? I don't know. He just started running on the pitch. We will know more in the next days." @marca

Another player who's currently in the treatment room is Giorginio Wijnaldum, as he's out with a sprain in the left ankle.

The Dutchman, who joined from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer, is still working on his individual program but hopes to return to the squad next week.

On the bright side, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos will return after being away with Argentina and Brazil for World Cup qualifiers.

Achraf Hakimi is also on the verge of returning from Morocco duties after the side were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegalese center-back Abdou Diallo is still active in the competition while Keylor Navas will be in action for Costa Rica on Thursday following which he will return to PSG.

Edited by S Chowdhury