PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe spotted on holiday with 2 bikini-clad women in Sardinia amid transfer speculation 

While everyone mulls over PSG forward Kylian Mbappe's playing future, he was recently pictured enjoying his vacations alongside a couple of his female friends on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Since the 2023 summer transfer window became active, Kylian Mbappe has become the most talked-about topic in football. The Frenchman is having an extremely chaotic summer, from links with Florentino Perez's Real Madrid to not being a part of Luis Enrique's plans at Paris Saint-Germain.

It was revealed in a report by The Sun that the Frenchman started training with the likes of "the undesirables" instead of the first team. Consequently, he wasn't included in PSG's pre-season squad as they toured South Korea and Japan.

As a result, he decided to utilize the time to relax and prepare for future endeavors. Therefore, the 24-year-old went to Sardinia, where he was joined by Real Madrid attacker, Rodrygo, as well as a few other friends.

Mbappe will not train with PSG first-team squad when they step up preparations on Monday for the start of the Ligue 1 season.

On the long list of people spending time with the Frenchman, Mbappe was spotted enjoying his outing in his lavish private jet with a couple of women.

The 24-year-old looked relaxed as he wore dark swim shorts and designer sunglasses. On the flip side, his friends wore bikinis while taking a sun bath and sipping cocktails on the Southern Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Real Madrid star uploaded a picture with Kylian Mbappe and Flames transfer speculations

While Kylian Mbappe was spending his quality time on the Southern Italian island of Sardinia, he was joined by another young football star. The footballer was none other than Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

The 22-year-old took to his social media accounts to share a picture with Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe. The two young football stars stand together in the photo, looking happy. Rodrygo captioned the picture "KM" and accompanied the text with a fire emoji.

With all hopes of a potential transfer for the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu still alive, Rodrygo's social media post has added fuel to the fire for Los Blancos supporters. However, despite offers from teams such as Chelsea and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, Mbappe's future is still uncertain, with the summer transfer window closing on September 1.

In the last couple of years, the France captain has been on the radar of Florentino Perez and Real Madrid. However, he eventually signed a new contract with Les Parisiens that included an extension clause. Nevertheless, Kylian Mbappe later refused to trigger the extension, which left PSG President El-Khelaifi furious.