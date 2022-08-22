Watch: PSG superstar Lionel Messi produces stunning assist as Kylian Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) produced a stunning first-half display against Lille, and Lionel Messi is at the heart of it all. Barely seconds from kickoff, the Argentine maestro provided a remarkable assist to stun their Ligue 1 rivals into submission from the very start.

It was an expression of beautiful football from the Parisians as they barely took four touches before the ball found its way into Lille's goal within eight seconds. Now the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history, the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi have broken new records, with the season still in its infancy.

Here is a video of the stunning goal which put PSG in the lead with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

Neymar started the game with a pass to Marco Veratti, who gave it back to the Brazilian with one touch. The Selecao star laid it on for Lionel Messi in the center circle. The Argentine maestro lifted it over the defense for an onrushing Mbappe to clamp it.

The Frenchman wasted little time in making the decision. He simply lobbed the ball over Leonardo Jardim's outstretched frame and into the goal, all within mere seconds.

PSG are playing with ruthless intent as trio of Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar look unstoppable

This is just the third game of the season for PSG, but with four goals scored by half-time, the attacking trident looked unstoppable. Each of the three grabbed a goal, while Achraf Hakimi chipped in with one of his own.

In their first two games, the Parisians scored a total of ten goals. They now have an impressive tally of 14 goals in three games, with this half-time score counted.

PSG's attacking trident has been a key source of creativity and goals for the side this season, and their ruthlessness in front of goal could see the club win Ligue 1 without a defeat. Neymar has picked up three goals and three assists from the first two league games of the campaign.

Mbappe had played just one game prior to this, but the Frenchman found the net in that single appearance. Lionel Messi's first two games have also seen the forward bag two goals and an assist.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar all score inside the first half for PSG 🌪 Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar all score inside the first half for PSG 🌪 https://t.co/Pik2i2U16h

If they continue playing and racking up these massive goalscoring numbers, the elusive Champions League trophy might yet find its way to the Parc des Princes this season.

