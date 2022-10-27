PSG superstar Lionel Messi's opener in 7-2 Maccabi Haifa rout nominated for UCL goal of the week

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's goal against Maccabi Haifa has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week.

PSG secured a commanding 7-2 victory over Maccabi at the Parc des Princes with Messi playing a key role in the rout. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace and provided two assists during the course of the game.

He was also awarded the Man of the Match for his excellent performance in the French capital.

Lionel Messi's first goal particularly caught the eye of the masses. Kylian Mbappe laid the ball through to Messi, who scored past goalkeeper Josh Cohen with a shot with the outside of his left boot.

The same goal has now been nominated as the Champions League Goal of the Week for matchday five. Messi's strike has been nominated alongside other worthy candidates.

These include Matteo Guendouzi's goal for Marseille against Eintracht Frankfurt and Rafa Silva's goal for Benfica against Juventus. Chelsea forward Kai Havertz's goal against Red Bull Salzburg rounds off the list of nominations.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside #GoalOfTheWeek



Le premier but de Leo Messi le Maccabi Haïfa est nommé pour le but de la semaine !



#PSGMAC I #UCL



🗳 Votez ici !

PSG were in total control of their game against Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night. Apart from Lionel Messi's brace, Kylian Mbappe also netted twice with Neymar Jr. and Carlos Soler scoring a goal each as well. Maccabi Haifa defender Sean Goldberg scored an own goal in the second half.

Messi notably assisted both Neymar and Soler's goals.

The win against Maccabi Haifa has guaranteed PSG a place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier's side, however, are still at risk of not ending up as group winners. They are level with SL Benfica, with both teams collecting 11 points from five matches.

Lionel Messi is currently one of PSG's best players on the pitch

Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season and has been constantly recording goal-scoring contributions for his team.

The legendary forward has netted 11 goals and provided 12 assists for PSG across all competitions. It is worth mentioning that Messi has already equalled his goal tally from his debut season in Paris.

According to the club's website, Messi is currently the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have reached double figures in both goals and assists this season. The game against Maccabi Haifa was also the first instance of the forward recording four goal contributions in a single game for Paris Saint-Germain.

