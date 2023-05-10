PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes announce they will be parents for second time

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo congratulated Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes after the couple announced that they are expecting to become parents for the second time.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and his partner Valentina Cervantes welcomed their first child, Olivia, in May 2020. The couple has now announced that three-year-old Olivia will have a sibling to play with.

On May 9, Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes took to Instagram to share a heartwarming sonogram picture, confirming that they will have a fourth member in their family.

The caption read:

“We thought that we couldn't receive any more love than what Olivia gives us every day, and now that love multiplies! We're waiting for you, baby.”

As expected, congratulatory messages have since been pouring in, with Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo being one of the first ones to leave a sweet comment under Valentina Cervantes’ post.

Antonela Roccuzzo congratulated Enzo Fernandez and Valentina Cervantes

As seen in the snippet, the mother of three congratulated the happy couple:

“Felicidadess” (Congratulations)

Enzo Fernandez was one of Argentina’s best performers as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December. The Chelsea midfielder played in all seven games, scoring once and claiming an assist.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo does not want to relocate to Saudi Arabia

With his Paris Saint-Germain contract running out this season, Lionel Messi’s future has become a topic of speculation. According to French outlet L’Equipe (via GOAL), the Argentinian has a huge offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, which has compelled him to seriously consider a switch to the Middle East.

As per reports, Al-Hilal’s offer for Messi stands at around €600 million. If the Argentina icon accepts it, he would become the highest-paid player in the history of football.

Despite the massive offer, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo is not sold on the transfer. It has been claimed that she's hesitant about relocating to Saudi Arabia with the couple’s three sons, Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (5). Additionally, it has been claimed that Messi himself does not want to leave Europe just yet.

Apart from Al-Hilal, Barcelona and MLS side Inter Miami have been credited with an interest in the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

