PSG superstar Lionel Messi set to receive tribute from Barcelona at Camp Nou in 2024 - Reports

Last week, Barcelona president Joan Laporta made headlines due to a meeting he held with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the main topic of the meeting was Barca’s plan to pay tribute to Messi for his years of service at the club and his numerous sporting achievements.

Laporta’s proposal is to organize a fitting tribute during the 2024/25 season, coinciding with the completion of the renovations at Camp Nou under the Espai Barca project. This project will significantly increase the stadium’s capacity and infrastructure, providing an ideal opportunity to honor Messi, who is undoubtedly the greatest ever to grace Camp Nou.

In addition to honoring the PSG superstar, the Espai Barca project will also serve as a platform for showcasing and promoting the club’s sporting project. Despite Barcelona’s plans, Lionel Messi’s camp reportedly remained tight-lipped when asked about the proposed tribute.

It is believed that they are too preoccupied with the player’s future, with reports suggesting that the Argentine is likely to extend his stay with PSG, where his current deal expires this summer. However, he is yet to put pen to paper on the proposed extension, which could see him remain in the French capital until at least 2024.

Despite the meeting, Barcelona were unable to discuss Lionel Messi’s future with the club. His camp reportedly remained steadfast in their stance of not returning to Camp Nou to play for the Blaugrana ever again. The meeting also looked to smooth over relations between the two parties, as Messi’s camp harbored some resentment towards Laporta for allegedly not doing enough to keep the superstar.

Barcelona manager Xavi keeps doors open for PSG superstar Lionel Messi

The possibility of Messi returning to Barca in the near future has been left wide open by none other than his former teammate Xavi.

In a recent press conference, the Barcelona coach expressed his desire to see the PSG superstar back at Camp Nou (via Marca):

"This is his home and the doors are open to him. There is no doubt about it. He is a friend, we are in permanent contact. It will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in his future, on what the club wants to do as well."

Whether the circumstances align for Messi to return to his former club remains to be seen, but the door is certainly open.

