PSG superstar Lionel Messi to be called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers in March: Reports

PSG forward Lionel Messi is reportedly set to be called up by Argentina for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Argentina face Venezuela and Ecuador, having already booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentinian superstar missed his nation's previous few games with manager Lionel Sculani citing his recovery from Covid-19 as the reason for his omission.

But journalist Gaston Edul has reported that the former Barcelona man is set to make a return to the Argentina squad.

Argentina will be looking to usurp rivals Brazil who sit atop the CONMEBOL Qualifiers table with four points separating the two sides.

The forward's PSG career has been up and down thus far, with him not wholly impressing in Ligue 1 with just 2 goals and 6 assists in 16 games for the club so far.

However, the forward was impressive for the Paris side as they thrashed Lille 5-1 with Messi a key player in the victory. He took his goal with great aplomb, placing a delightful chip over goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

Argentina will be hoping this form continues as they venture towards the upcoming World Cup and with it the possibility of their star striker winning a much-coveted World Cup trophy.

Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to World Cup glory?

Argentina have already booked their place in Qatar

Argentina's place in the 2022 World Cup is already sealed and so the question will arise as to whether Messi can help steer the nation to a first World Cup since 1978.

Lionel Messi was the scorer of every Argentina goal in official games from 2017 March to 2018 June.



Lionel Messi was the scorer of every Argentina goal in official games from 2017 March to 2018 June.

La Albiceleste are regularly placed among the favorites for the title with each time a World Cup comes around and they came bitterly close to success back in 2014 only for Germany to defeat them in extra-time.

Since then Argentina have had an interesting ride, having lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup during a period in the country's history they will want to forget.

Reports of fractious relations between skipper and their then manager Jorge Sampaoli only compounded by the defeat to Croatia.

The rebound off the back of that period has been positive and Messi led the nation to a Copa America win in 2021 which was his first tournament success with his country.

And youthful talents such as Julian Alvarez and Agustin Urzi are flourishing, showing that Argentina have strength in numbers and a squad full of depth.

Whether Argentina come out of 2022 winners of the World Cup remains to be seen, but they certainly are one team to keep an eye on.

