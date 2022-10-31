PSG superstar Neymar accused of 'betrayal' and accepting €40m bribe as trial over Barcelona transfer continues: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has been accused of betrayal and accepting bribes during his transfer to Barcelona. The 30-year-old is currently a defendant in court, alongside former Barca presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu, regarding his move from Santos to the Catalan giants. Other defendants include Neymar's father and representatives from his former Brazilian club.

Investment company DIS and representatives of the Brazilian footballers' union accused the PSG superstar of betrayal and bribery.

Notably, it is claimed that in 2013, the forward accepted a €40 million bribe from Barcelona in order to refuse offers from other clubs that were interested in his services.

The accusations were withdrawn by prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton, but DIS representatives are not happy, with lawyer Eliseo Martinez stating:

"They regret that in this case the prosecution looks the other way. It is not a simple breach of contract, but it is a simulation of a contract to harm the market and DIS."

During the trial, the prosecutor reportedly asked DIS if they wanted 40% of the bribe that had been paid to Neymar, as they owned 40% of the player at the time. However, the investment firm's representatives responded in the negative.

The prosecutor stated that there was no proof that the transfer between Barcelona and Santos for PSG star Neymar was criminal. He confirmed that they had not adhered to civil codes and FIFA regulations, but the case had no business in criminal court:

"More than four defendants have happily trampled at least the Brazilian and Catalan civil codes, in addition to the FIFA regulations, but it has not been proven that they have stepped on the penal code. DIS has the right to think that the transfer of Neymar Jr should have meant more profit, but it has made the wrong jurisdiction, it should have gone to civil jurisdiction."

DIS wanted prison sentences for PSG superstar Neymar and other Barcelona officials

DIS had been pushing for prison sentences for all the defendants involved. Notably, they asked for a five-year sentence for Neymar and the two former Barcelona presidents, eventually reducing the claim to two years and six months. They also requested a four-year prison sentence for Neymar's father, while the superstar's mother was exonerated from the case entirely.

