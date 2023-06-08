PSG superstar Neymar offers himself to Barcelona after Lionel Messi decides to join Inter Miami: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona after the Catalan giants failed in their pursuit of Lionel Messi. The Argentine joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on a free from PSG.

According to Spanish publication SPORT (via Barca Universal), with Barcelona still in search of a high-profile signing this summer, Neymar has offered to join them. The forward is also ready to lower his salary in order to secure a return to Camp Nou.

However, a move for Neymar will not be straightforward for the Blaugrana, who are still dealing with financial issues and will have to offload a few players before adding fresh names to the squad. Moreover, with two years left on Neymar's contract at PSG, signing him will not be a cheap affair.

The Brazilian spent four years at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, playing 186 matches for them across competitions and scoring 105 while assisting 76 goals. He then joined PSG in a €222 million move in the 2017 summer window, where has played for the last six seasons.

His time at PSG, however, has been marred by injuries and he hasn't been able to hit the heights he did with the Catalan giants. In 173 matches for the Parisians so far, he has scored 118 and assisted 77 goals.

Barcelona release statement on failed Lionel Messi pursuit

Barcelona were heavily linked with Lionel Messi this summer, with club president Joa Laporta meeting the Argentine's father Jorge, to discuss a possible return to Camp Nou.

However, as it turned out, Messi decided against re-joining Barcelona and accepted Inter Miami's offer instead. The Blaugrana released a statement almost immediately, which read:

"On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana.

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça."

The length and details of Messi's contract with Inter Miami are still unclear. Along with Barcelona, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal were also interested in signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He will leave Paris-Saint Germain on June 30 after spending two years at the club, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.

