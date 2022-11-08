PSG superstar Neymar reacts as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil squad [WATCH] 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar appeared a bit surprised when Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was included in Brazil’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Gabriel Jesus’s inclusion, on the other hand, seemingly left him in a more content state.

Tite, the coach of five-time FIFA World Cup-winners Brazil, announced his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup on Monday (November 7). Skipper Neymar was always going to be a shoo-in for the World Cup squad, but there were doubts about the participation of Arsenal pair Jesus and Martinelli.

Both attackers were left out of Tite’s final Brazil squad (for friendlies) ahead of the World Cup. But the duo’s consistent displays for the Gunners since the start of the season compelled the coach to reconsider and include them in the 26-man squad.

Neymar watched the team announcement live with his friends and family and had different reactions to Jesus and Martinelli’s names. Here is how the former Barcelona man reacted to their selection:

The PSG man has been in scintillating form since the start of the 2022-23 season. In mere 19 appearances for the club across competitions, the forward has racked up 15 goals and a whopping 12 assists, emerging as one of PSG’s best players.

Jesus and Martinelli have also been in stunning shape this term. While Jesus has recorded five goals and seven assists in 18 games for Arsenal across competitions, Martinelli has pitched in with five goals and two assists in as many matches.

Neymar’s link-up play with Brazil ace Gabriel Jesus could be a treat for fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Both Neymar and Jesus have had their fair share of critics over the years. While the former has been criticized for his work ethic, the latter has received flak for not scoring enough. A string of good performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could go a long way in helping them prove their doubters wrong.

The PSG man, who is widely lauded for his ingenious link-up play, will look to strike up a stunning partnership with Jesus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Jesus could emerge as the focal point in attack for Brazil, giving their attacking moves a true sense of direction.

If he can get himself on the same wavelength as Neymar, the Brazil no. 10 could pick him out with his inch-perfect through balls and lobbed passes over the defense. A good strike partnership could take the Selecao a lot closer to lifting their first World Cup in 20 years.

