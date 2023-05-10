PSG superstar Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi hits out at internet troll who was outraged by pregnancy news

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi hit out at those who have opposed the model going public with her pregnancy news.

Biancardi and Neymar announced on April 18 that they would be giving birth to their first child. The couple posted a collection of snaps together with the Brazilian attacker cradling Biancardi's baby bump.

There was an outpouring of love from fans and fellow footballers and their partners, including Matteo Veratti and Richarlison. However, a small minority seem to have found issues with Biancardi regularly updating her followers on her pregnancy.

A Twitter user hit out at those who were uncomfortable with the pregnancy being displayed on social media. Biancardi reposted a publication made by the Twitter user that defended the blogger amid slight backlash. It read:

"Understand the case: Bruna Biancardi is the only blogger who cannot talk about her own pregnancy, because it is a cookie...'Ah, but she only posts a box of questions'. Her Instagram is, and what ...and what else has is a blogger creating content like this."

Biancardi thanked the Twitter user and made her feelings clear over those who were opposing the regular updates. She stated:

"Duda, I don't know you, but I already consider you. And those who don't like it, just don't follow it. Simple as that."

Biancardi captioned her pregnancy announcement with a heartwarming message to their unborn child. It read:

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!"

This will be the Brazilian influencer and Neymar's first child together while the PSG frontman already has an 11-year-old son named Davi Lucca. The couple are believed to have started dating in 2021 before going Instagram official in January 2022.

Neymar wants to leave PSG with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United interested

Neymar could depart the Parc des Princes.

Neymar will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle. The Brazilian forward was in fine form before his injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for PSG.

The former Barcelona attacker may have played his last game for the Parisians as he is being linked with a departure. Brazilian outlet UOL reports that PSG are keen on getting the player off their books and could sanction a significantly reduced deal.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all credited with interest in the Brazilian. He arrived at the Parc des Princes from Barca in 2017 for a world record €220 million fee.

However, he has held a less-than-fond relationship with Parisian fans. They recently visited his home, demanding he leave the club amid speculation over his future.

Poll : 0 votes