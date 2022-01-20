PSG superstar picks up groin injury ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Reims: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino's selection headaches don't seem to be nearing an end. While the side celebrated Lionel Messi's long-awaited return to first-team training after COVID-19 infection, they've now been dealt another blow.

In a medical update provided by the club, it was revealed that star forward Kylian Mbappe sustained an injury to the groin during training. He's currently undergoing treatment for pain and further assessment will be done on Friday.

This puts his participation in the league clash with Stade Reims late on Sunday in major doubt. L'Equipe also reported that Mbappe was sidelined from training on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the same problem.

It would be a huge loss for PSG should he be ruled out of their upcoming clash.

Mbappe has been in excellent form this season, scoring 14 goals and making 13 assists in 29 matches. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 19 Ligue 1 games.

The French star is only behind AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder and Lille star Jonathan David for the most goals and only Lens' Jonathan Clauss for most assists in Ligue 1 this season.

He has been PSG's most consistent performer, even dragging them through some tight corners with his crucial interventions.

Messi expected to start, Neymar and Navas to miss out for PSG

The French giants' medical report shed light on the condition of some of their other key players too. Messi's return was obviously the highlight of their training session yesterday and the Argentine is likely to slot right back into the XI.

However, Neymar hasn't recovered from his knee injury yet. The Brazilian sustained yet another injury last month and has been sidelined since.

But he's back for individual training and is on his way to full recovery. He is expected to resume training with the first team next week onwards.

Keylor Navas, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, has now returned a negative test but is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad.

Juan Bernat is also training separately after getting the infection while Georginio Wijnaldum and Alexandre Letellier both continue their recovery from ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava