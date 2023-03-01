PSG superstar Sergio Ramos wanted by two MLS clubs amid uncertainty about future at the Paris club - Reports

Sergio Ramos reportedly has two offers from the MLS to leave PSG. The Spaniard is heading towards the end of his contract, and no renewal talks have taken place.

As per a report in Fichajes, Inter Miami CF and LA Galaxy are keen on signing the former Real Madrid star. The two sides want to bolster their defense and see the Spaniard as the perfect fit to bring in experience to the club.

Ramos joined PSG in 2021 after Real Madrid rescinded their new contract offer. He was a free agent and the Ligue1 side quickly snapped him up.

He has been a regular in the PSG team this season, but still, the club believe it is best to move on from the defender. They want Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe as the main center-backs at the club and want them to continue as the captain and vice-captain.

Inter Miami CF eye Sergio Ramos' PSG teammate Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF manager Phil Neville has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Lionel Messi. He claimed that the Argentine would be the biggest signing in the league's history and said life would change for everyone involved in MLS if Messi makes the move.

He spoke to The Athletic last month and said:

"I think it goes bigger than Inter Miami. I think it's in MLS. It's big for the MLS. I think this would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports. Life will change. Things will be different. The trees might have to be bigger around the training ground. The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium, that might have to be different. The travel might be different. The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really that might be what we're aspiring to be like anyways. It's exciting, but I think it'd be a massive challenge."

However, the signing of Sergio Ramos by Inter Miami CF could bring complications as the MLS wage cap could block their move for Lionel Messi. The Argentine is also heading towards the end of his contract, but PSG have the option to extend it by another season.

