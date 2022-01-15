PSG superstar set to sign a contract extension - Reports

According to Julien Maynard of Téléfoot, Brazilian defender Marquinhos is set to agree terms to extend his contract with PSG by at least another two years.

The Brazilian is currently holds custody of PSG captain’s armband and is considered a key player in the dressing room and on the pitch.

The star's current contract runs until the summer of 2024. However, based on the rumored two-year extension, Marquinhos will remain until at least 2026 with an increased salary. The club is yet to issue an official statement, however one is expected imminently.

Marquinhos will have spent nine years with PSG by the summer and has enjoyed a successful time with the French giants. The 27-year-old has won 25 titles and reached a Champions League final with PSG with 344 appearances for the club under his belt.

The Brazilian, acquired from Roma, has matured into one of the best defenders in the world in Paris and has 64 caps with his national team to prove it. Marquinhos will hope for more of the same as he extends his deal and will hope the good times keep coming in Paris.

Marquinhos is the best defender in PSG history: Late Football Club pundit Alain Roche

In their most recent game against Lyon, PSG captain Marquinhos performed brilliantly, winning five duels, blocking two shots, and intercepting the ball twice.

After the game, Marquinhos garnered a lot of praise from fans and pundits alike, including Late Football Club pundit Alain Roche who was enamored by the star's game.

According to Roche, the club captain is the best defender in PSG's history:

"You see all the respect from attackers when they run into him [Marquinhos]. He picks them up, and there is never any conflict and sticking. For me, he is perhaps the best defender of Paris Saint-Germain since the club was founded. This guy can do everything.”

Roche also found Marquinhos' attributes astonishing:

"He [Marquinhos] has liveliness, explosiveness, speed, and he is not afraid to go into contact and duel... He has good timing, good anticipation, and he’s never on the ground, which means he’s always in a good position. He is brilliant, and he scores too; it’s stunning."

The Brazilian is one of the few long-serving seniors at the club and will be crucial to the Parisians' charge to Ligue 1 glory this season.

