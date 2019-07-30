×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG take shocking Neymar transfer decision, Juventus to beat Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.60K   //    30 Jul 2019, 19:11 IST

Neymar will not be happy to learn this
Neymar will not be happy to learn this

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are into the business end of the transfer window as far as Premier League teams are concerned. With exactly a week to go, clubs like Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United remain desperate to add more quality to their sides.

Meanwhile, there are incredible transfer sagas unfolding elsewhere in Europe. Without further ado, let's get to all of it.

Paris Saint-Germain vetoes Neymar's return to Barcelona

No Messi-Neymar reunion this summer?
No Messi-Neymar reunion this summer?

Barcelona were expected to have quite a busy summer this time around. Despite breaking the bank over two big-money signings in Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann, the Catalans are far from being done with their business as they still have quite a few purchases to be made and quite a few players to be offloaded.

One of the potential arrivals at Barcelona is Neymar Jr. The Brazilian is desperate to rejoin his former club and has already told Paris Saint-Germain that he does not wish to continue at the club beyond the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are not at all keen on selling Neymar. However, with the player intent on leaving, they are open to the idea. They would also expect to be offered as much money as they had paid to secure his services in the summer of 2017.

The latest reports, however, claim that PSG do not want to sell Neymar back to Barcelona. They do not want to negotiate with the Catalans as the clubs have a strained relationship on the transfer front. PSG are not willing to change their stance on the issue and as such, the move to Barcelona may not happen at all.

The clubs have tried to get in touch with each other. However, the correspondence only went onto confirm the strained status of the two clubs' relationship. PSG have also reportedly told Neymar that they will not sell him to Barcelona.

Also, Barcelona are not in a position to match PSG's valuation of Neymar and want to offer players in exchange instead. The French side are not really keen on any of the players that Barcelona have offered either.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United name price for Romelu Lukaku, Barcelona to swap €175 million trio for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 July 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG will sell Neymar to Barcelona only on one condition, Atletico Madrid wants to block Griezmann's Barcelona move and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United dealt double blow in Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire chase, Barcelona give PSG ultimatum on Neymar situation and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba will not join Real Madrid this summer, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to beat Manchester United to sign LaLiga left-back, Zidane says 'no' to Neymar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell players worth £600 million in the summer, Neymar wants PSG to sign Barcelona superstar if they want to keep him and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Nicolas Pepe, Huge blow for Barcelona as Neymar set for PSG stay and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us