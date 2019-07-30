PSG take shocking Neymar transfer decision, Juventus to beat Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 July 2019

Neymar will not be happy to learn this

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are into the business end of the transfer window as far as Premier League teams are concerned. With exactly a week to go, clubs like Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United remain desperate to add more quality to their sides.

Meanwhile, there are incredible transfer sagas unfolding elsewhere in Europe. Without further ado, let's get to all of it.

Paris Saint-Germain vetoes Neymar's return to Barcelona

No Messi-Neymar reunion this summer?

Barcelona were expected to have quite a busy summer this time around. Despite breaking the bank over two big-money signings in Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann, the Catalans are far from being done with their business as they still have quite a few purchases to be made and quite a few players to be offloaded.

One of the potential arrivals at Barcelona is Neymar Jr. The Brazilian is desperate to rejoin his former club and has already told Paris Saint-Germain that he does not wish to continue at the club beyond the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are not at all keen on selling Neymar. However, with the player intent on leaving, they are open to the idea. They would also expect to be offered as much money as they had paid to secure his services in the summer of 2017.

The latest reports, however, claim that PSG do not want to sell Neymar back to Barcelona. They do not want to negotiate with the Catalans as the clubs have a strained relationship on the transfer front. PSG are not willing to change their stance on the issue and as such, the move to Barcelona may not happen at all.

The clubs have tried to get in touch with each other. However, the correspondence only went onto confirm the strained status of the two clubs' relationship. PSG have also reportedly told Neymar that they will not sell him to Barcelona.

Also, Barcelona are not in a position to match PSG's valuation of Neymar and want to offer players in exchange instead. The French side are not really keen on any of the players that Barcelona have offered either.

