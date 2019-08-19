PSG Transfer News: Barcelona hoping to take Neymar back on a loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause

Neymar in action for Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool

What's the story?

Following rumours that Paris Saint-Germain are open to the idea of a loan deal for Neymar, Barcelona are reportedly hoping to secure the Brazilian's services on loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been the subject of the summer's longest-running transfer saga after he suggested that his time at the Parc des Princes is coming to an end.

The 27-year-old was linked with a whole host of suitors, including former club, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus. PSG's hefty asking price for his services has, however, proven to be a major stumbling block for the European powerhouses in the tedious race for his signature.

The Parisian outfit are believed to have rejected cash-plus-player deals offered by Barcelona and remain keen on recouping the €222 million they spent on the player in 2017.

Despite the complications, Barcelona are tipped to be the front-runners to secure Neymar, with the former Santos star reported to be keen on a reunion with his former teammates.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Barcelona are now looking to secure a return for Neymar with the help of a loan deal containing a mandatory purchase clause.

The decision comes right after weekend reports claimed that PSG are receptive to a loan deal for Neymar with an obligation to buy, which could subsequently carry costs between €220 million and €250 million.

The Catalan giants, who spent most of their funds in the summer transfer of Antoine Griezmann, will now put a proposal that will see Neymar move to the club on loan before they pay for his permanent transfer at the end of the 2019-20 season.

What's next?

The only certainty in the Neymar saga appears to be his desire to leave the French capital, and it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade after the transfer window closes as fresh rumours continue to emerge every other day.