PSG Transfer News: Rivaldo claims Neymar will leave Ligue 1 club before the summer transfer window closes

Former Brazil and Barcelona star Rivaldo has given his verdict on Neymar Jr's current transfer situation, claiming that the Paris Saint-Germin forward will likely leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

Neymar, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs to 2022, has been reported to be seeking an exit from the Parc des Princes as summer-long reports claim the forward is tired with life at the French capital.

The Brazil international is said to be eyeing a return to his former club, Barcelona, and is willing to make a series of compromises, including a pay cut, to make the deal happen.

PSG initially wanted to recoup the €222 million they spent on the 27-year-old but have reportedly reduced the amount to facilitate a transfer. However, the Blaugrana are currently unable to meet the French club's valuation of Neymar after signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a whopping €120 million.

There have been several reported options that could make the move happen, including a player-plus-cash deal that involves Philippe Coutinho, Malcom and Ivan Rakitic.

Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo is also reported to be in China to offer Neymar a deal that will guarantee him an exit next summer on the condition that he stays at PSG for another year.

Rivaldo has now insisted that a serious bid will soon come for Neymar and claimed that the forward will leave this summer.

According to Sport, the former Blaugrana star said, "I've heard about the rumors but I'm convinced a good offer will come in for Neymar before the transfer window closes."

"I suppose Neymar and his agents are working to find a solution to avoid him spending another season in Paris. I don't think the club wants to keep him in the current circumstances."

"Neymar has made it clear that he isn't happy and PSG appear open to negotiation should a fair offer come in. So maybe a good offer arrives, PSG accept it and he moves onto another great European club."

With Neymar seemingly having gone public with his desire for an exit, it would be beneficial to both parties for a move to materialize. The Brazilian's future remains very much uncertain and it remains to be seen where he will play his football next season.