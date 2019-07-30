×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG Transfer News: Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye completes move to Ligue 1 giants

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
7   //    30 Jul 2019, 15:24 IST

Everton FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Everton FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Everton midfielder, Idrissa Gana Gueye has completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee. The Senegalese star has signed a 4-year deal at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Gueye began his professional career with Lille where he made 176 appearances and won the French League, and Cup double before moving to Aston Villa for a year. The Senegal international then moved to Everton where he spent three years during which he registered four goals and five assists in 108 appearances.

Internationally, the 29-year-old won 69 caps for the Teranga Lions since his debut in 2011 and was recently a finalist in the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Gueye attracted praise for his solid performances for the Toffees in the middle of the park and was subsequently linked with the likes of Manchester United, and PSG.

The heart of the matter

PSG have now confirmed Gueye's signing in a four-year deal that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 30 June 2023. His signing marks the French giants' sixth addition this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Ligue 1 champions have also procured the services of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla, Marcin Bulka from Chelsea, Xavi Simons from Barcelona, Mitchel Bakker from Ajax, and Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

Upon signing his contract, Gueye told PSG's official website, “I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured, and ambitious sports projects in Europe.”

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach, and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me, and to integrate into this talented squad. And of course, I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”

What's next?

PSG, who have been left wanting at midfield following the departure of Thiago Motta, and Adrien Rabiot, will be thrilled to see an experienced, and combative player like Gueye joining their ranks.

The club are in the midst of their pre-season fixtures and are scheduled to face Sydney FC later today.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Everton Paris Saint-Germain Football Idrissa Gueye
Advertisement
Premier League Transfer News: PSG agree fee with Everton for Idrissa Gueye
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: French champions close to signing Everton midfielder
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: The Ligue 1 giants have started talks with AC Milan for Gianluigi Donnarumma
RELATED STORY
Top Tattoos: A football XI of tattooed players
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: Five players close to exit, United midfielder agrees to join for free, French star close to Premier League move and more  April 8-2019
RELATED STORY
New Everton signing Reveals Why He Rejected PSG
RELATED STORY
The 9 best penalty takers in world football
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: French giants sign Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer news: Wantaway midfielder verbally agreed terms with Real Madrid, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug MON OLY 12:15 AM Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais
10 Aug OLY REI 09:00 PM Olympique Marseille vs Reims
10 Aug DIJ SAI 11:30 PM Dijon vs Saint-Étienne
10 Aug NIC AMI 11:30 PM Nice vs Amiens SC
10 Aug MON REN 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Rennes
10 Aug ANG BOR 11:30 PM Angers SCO vs Bordeaux
10 Aug BRE TOU 11:30 PM Brest vs Toulouse
11 Aug LIL NAN 06:30 PM Lille vs Nantes
11 Aug STR MET 08:30 PM Strasbourg vs Metz
12 Aug PSG NIM 12:30 AM PSG vs Nîmes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us