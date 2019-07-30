PSG Transfer News: Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye completes move to Ligue 1 giants

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 30 Jul 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Everton midfielder, Idrissa Gana Gueye has completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee. The Senegalese star has signed a 4-year deal at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Gueye began his professional career with Lille where he made 176 appearances and won the French League, and Cup double before moving to Aston Villa for a year. The Senegal international then moved to Everton where he spent three years during which he registered four goals and five assists in 108 appearances.

Internationally, the 29-year-old won 69 caps for the Teranga Lions since his debut in 2011 and was recently a finalist in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gueye attracted praise for his solid performances for the Toffees in the middle of the park and was subsequently linked with the likes of Manchester United, and PSG.

The heart of the matter

PSG have now confirmed Gueye's signing in a four-year deal that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 30 June 2023. His signing marks the French giants' sixth addition this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Ligue 1 champions have also procured the services of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla, Marcin Bulka from Chelsea, Xavi Simons from Barcelona, Mitchel Bakker from Ajax, and Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

Upon signing his contract, Gueye told PSG's official website, “I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. After focussing on the AFCON with Senegal, I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured, and ambitious sports projects in Europe.”

“I’d like to thank the directors, the coach, and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me. I will do everything to justify the faith they have shown in me, and to integrate into this talented squad. And of course, I can’t wait to take in the amazing atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, which impressed me during my first seasons in France!”

What's next?

PSG, who have been left wanting at midfield following the departure of Thiago Motta, and Adrien Rabiot, will be thrilled to see an experienced, and combative player like Gueye joining their ranks.

The club are in the midst of their pre-season fixtures and are scheduled to face Sydney FC later today.