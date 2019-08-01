PSG transfer news: Ligue 1 side want Neymar to stay for another season

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 30 // 01 Aug 2019, 14:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

In a bid to end the current transfer crisis surrounding Neymar Jr, Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly ask the Brazilian forward to stay at the club for one more season before letting him go next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been tipped as a potential arrival at Camp Nou throughout the summer after rumours circled that he was desperate to make a sensational return to his former club. There were times when the forward appeared to be on the verge of a switch, but at other times, a move seemed completely out of the picture.

The tedious saga persists as the Brazil international continues to suggest his desire to leave this summer with an array of controversial antics and comments about his current club.

Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly not too keen on letting their talisman depart but expect to recoup the €222 million spent on him in 2017, should Barcelona decide to take him back.

Following the big-money signing of Antoine Griezmann, the Catalan giants are currently not in a position to match PSG's valuation of Neymar and have offered the Ligue 1 champions a player exchange instead.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Neymar will be given an offer to stay another season at the Parc des Princes in exchange for a definite exit next summer for a considerably higher sum. PSG director, Leonardo, is reportedly set to meet the 27-year-old in China, to propose the deal in person.

The French giants are worried that no club would be able to meet the valuation they have set for the forward this window and have decided that selling him next year would be the best option for all parties.

However, Neymar is reportedly at the point of no return and feels that the proposal has come a bit too late.

What's next?

It appears PSG's offer is an attempt at a temporary solution to the Neymar problem and it remains to be seen if the club will be forced to further lower their asking price if the Brazilian declines their offer.