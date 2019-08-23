PSG Transfer News: Real Madrid in Paris to discuss Neymar transfer

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 76 // 23 Aug 2019, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid have emerged as potential buyers for Neymar, as talks with Barcelona continue to hit obstacles.

Neymar Jr is currently in between what could be the most dramatic deadline transfer in recent history, with Barcelona and Real Madrid enganged in a tug of war over the player's loyalities.

Whilst FC Barcelona have been the favourites to re-sign him this summer, negotiations with Paris Saint Germain have been unable to materialize into a deal.

Shockingly, Real Madrid have now revealed their keen interest in signing the former Barcelona player.

To make things even scarier for Barcelona faithful, Marca have reported that Real Madrid representatives are currently in Paris to negotiate a potential move for Neymar.

Real Madrid have suffered terribly since the departure of all time great Cristiano Ronaldo, and are desperate to replace him.

While their purchase of Eden Hazard earlier this summer was meant to do this, many feel Ronaldo's void is too great for Hazard alone to fill.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have sent representatives to meet with PSG to settle a potential deal for Neymar.

Although Real Madrid have been fairly quiet about their interest in the player, the current fold of events takes away any doubts of how serious they are about this potential deal.

Interestingly, as the transfer window is closing in a mere 11 days, Neymar could be getting more desperate in his decision making and this could improve the chances for Real Madrid to make this shock signing.

Finally, reports from Spain have suggested that Keylor Navas could be used as a bargaining chip in the potential deal for Neymar, with the Costa Rican allegedly wanting to leave Los Blancos.