PSG Transfer News: Tuchel says it is 'not possible' for Neymar to leave the club without a replacement

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed the importance of keeping wantaway star Neymar Jr at the Parc des Princes following Sunday's disappointing result and has addressed the player's future amid heavy speculation surrounding his potential exit.

In case you didn't know...

Questions regarding Neymar's future remain as his prolonged absence from the PSG squad continued during their 2-1 loss to Rennes on Sunday.

The Brazil international has been on the sidelines since June after picking up an ankle injury and has missed crucial games for the club and was an absentee during Brazil's successful Copa America campaign.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona all summer but the Catalan giants face fierce competition from their arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

While financial constraints are preventing both clubs from signing Neymar, it is believed that he would prefer a return to Camp Nou over a new challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter...

Following Sunday's game, Tuchel addressed the transfer speculation surrounding Neymar and insisted that it would not be possible for PSG to let the Brazilian go without a replacement.

Speaking at the post-match news conference, he said (via Fox Sports Asia), "He will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible. It’s clear – if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win."

"We lacked capacity for acceleration. There were small situations where space opened but we were not decisive."

He told Canal+, "I always say the same thing, the transfer window is open even more than 10 days and you think it will be settled tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?"

"What I think is not important. Today my player cannot play because he has not done any training like the others. This is the situation, and nothing has changed."

What's next?

It remains to be seen how Neymar's tedious saga will come to an end this summer as PSG continue to look for a solution to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 champions have the chance to make up for their loss when they face Toulouse on Sunday.