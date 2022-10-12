PSG used ‘army’ of fake Twitter accounts to lead campaign against players including Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Following an investigation by Mediapart as reported by GFFN, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hired an army of fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against players, including Kylian Mbappe.

The accounts have posted critical messages about Mbappe on multiple occasions. Mbappe was linked to a move to Real Madrid in 2019. However, in an interview with Telefoot, the player stated that he wanted to stay at the club despite his club getting eliminated from the UEFA Champions League that season.

Paname Squad, a Twitter account, congratulated Mbappe on his decision. However, they asked the superstar forward to "work in silence".

The account was also critical of Mbappe winning the Ligue 1 player of the year as they asked the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to take on "more responsibilities."

Mediapart has contacted PSG regarding the issue. The French club denied the reports, saying:

“Never contacted an agency in order to damage individuals or institutions”. (via GFFN)"

Former Chelsea star blasts PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for reportedly wanting to leave

According to recent reports, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is unhappy at the club and is willing to leave as early as January despite signing a contract extension in the summer.

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley ripped apart the 23-year-old as he told ESPN FC:

They did try and bring some strikers to fulfill his promises, to play and give him his freedom, he's just not a team player. It's what Kylian wants Kylian gets."

Burley further added:

"I don't care what Galtier says, I don't care what PSG say, let's be honest about it. This man unless he gets his own way is the biggest baby in world football at the moment, there's no doubt about it. His ego is out of control, a few months ago when they gave him the earth, he told everybody the total BS that this was a project, his words not mine."

His rant at Kylian Mbappe continued:

“Do you think every footballer gets to play exactly where they want in every game and every team is perfect and every promise a club makes is kept, no it's not but I'm not surprised. They tried to get Lewandowski, they gave him a van full of cash, huge salary; mollycoddled him, wrapped him in cotton wool and a few months into the season he's crying like a big baby because he's not playing his favourite position, I mean come on."

