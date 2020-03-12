PSG v OGC Nice preview, team news, prediction and more | Ligue 1 2019-20

PSG would trade tackles with Nice in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain would welcome OGC Nice to the Parc des Princes in a matchday 29 fixture in the Ligue 1.

The hosts currently occupy top spot on the standings with a 12-point gap and game in hand over second-placed Marseille, while their visitors are further beneath in sixth place but have an outside chance of making it to the European places.

PSG v OGC Nice Head-to-Head

This would be the 37th competitive meeting between both sides, with PSG having won 17 and drawn nine of those with 55 goals scored, while Nice have 10 wins to their name and have scored 32 goals against the capital side.

PSG form guide (all competitions): WWWWL

OGC Nice form guide (all competitions): WDDWL

PSG v OGC Nice Team News

Thomas Tuchel would be without the services of Colin Dagba (knee), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and captain Thiago Silva (Hamstring) for the visit of Bordeaux.

Injuries: Colin Dagba, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thiago Silva

PSG v OGC Nice Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI: Keylor Navas; Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos (c), Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria; Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

PSG v OGC Nice Prediction

PSG are running away with yet another league title and the Parisians have been almost unstoppable this term, with their 75 goals scored from just 27 league matches indicative of how dominant they have been.

This it to be expected, with players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, and Angel di Maria significantly better than the rest of the competition domestically.

They have lost just one of their 14 home matches and it is unlikely that Nice would prove too much of an obstacle. This is especially coming on the back of their morale-boosting Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund which saw hem qualify to the quarterfinal for the first time in four years.

Verdict: PSG 4-1 Nice