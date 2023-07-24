PSG vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

Al Nassr resume their pre-season tour with another massive fixture against a European giant this week as they lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an intriguing fixture at the Nagai Stadium on Tuesday.

PSG vs Al Nassr Preview

PSG won the Ligue 1 title in emphatic fashion last season and have an excellent squad at their disposal. The Parisian giants eased past Le Havre by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Saudi Arabian side suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Benfica last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

PSG vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have never played an official game against PSG and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions, Al Nassr have lost their last two matches on their pre-season tour and have conceded a total of nine goals in these games.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

PSG endured a difficult end to their triumphant Ligue 1 campaign last season and were winless in their last two matches, picking up only one point during this period.

PSG were the most prolific team in Ligue 1 by a considerable margin and scored an impressive 89 goals in their 38 matches over the course of the competition.

PSG vs Al Nassr Prediction

PSG have a good squad at their disposal and will look to test their bench strength in this fixture. Marco Asensio showed flashes of his ability against Le Havre and will look to score a goal this week.

Al Nassr have struggled against European opponents and cannot afford another poor result in this match. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Al Nassr

PSG vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes