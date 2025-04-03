PSG vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain Angers at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The defending champions have maintained an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and are at the top of the table. The visitors have seven wins and are in 14th place with 27 points.

The hosts met Saint-Étienne in their previous league outing last week and registered a commanding 6-1 away win. They met Dunkerque on Tuesday in the Coupe de France semifinals and registered a comeback 4-2 away win. Ousmane Dembélé continued his fine form with a brace, while Marquinhos and Désiré Doué scored in the second half.

Les Noirs et Blancs are winless in their last six games in all competitions. They suffered their fourth consecutive loss last week, falling to a 3-0 home loss to Rennes.

PSG vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 24 wins. The visitors have three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

Les Parisiens extended their winning streak against the visitors to 17 games in the reverse fixture in November, recording a 4-2 away triumph.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 26 goals. Les Noirs et Blancs have scored 26 goals in 27 games.

Angers have failed to score in their last four league games while conceding 11 goals.

PSG are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in 12 of their last 13 meetings against Le SCO.

Les Parisiens have conceded one goal apiece in their last seven Ligue 1 home games.

PSG vs Angers Prediction

Les Parisiens are on an eight-game winning streak in Ligue 1 and have scored at least three goals in seven games in that period. They are unbeaten at home against Angers since 1972 and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique remains without the services of Lee Kang-In due to an ankle injury. Arnau Tenas faces a late fitness test. Senny Mayulu was an unused substitute and might get the nod to start. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye were absent against Dunkerque due to illness and are back in training.

Les Noirs et Blancs are winless in their last five league games, suffering four consecutive defeats. They have conceded 14 goals in these games and will look to improve upon that record.

Haris Belkebla suffered a foot injury last week and will miss this match. Emmanuel Biumla, Cédric Hountondji, Lilian Raolisa, Adrien Hunou, Halid Sabanovic, and Sidiki Chérif are sidelined with injuries. Captain Himad Abelli is back in training and in contention to start.

The hosts need to avoid a loss to secure the league title, as second-placed Monaco trail them by 21 points with seven games left to play. Nevertheless, the capital club have been in great form recently and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Angers

PSG vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

