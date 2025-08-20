PSG vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain Angers at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday. Both teams enjoyed a winning start to their league campaigns last week.

The defending champions got their title defense underway with a 1-0 away win over Nantes, with Vitinha scoring the match-winner in the 67th minute. They had a goal ruled out by VAR later in that match.

The visitors met Paris FC in their campaign opener and recorded a 1-0 home win. Esteban Lepaul gave them an early lead in the ninth minute. Louis Mouton was shown a straight red card in the second half and will miss this match.

PSG vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording 25 wins. Les Noirs et Blancs have three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The defending champions secured a league double last season, extending their winning streak in this fixture to 18 games.

Les Parisiens have won six of their last seven Ligue 1 home games. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in five games in that period.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 12 league games, recording four wins. They have failed to score in seven games in that period.

Les Noirs et Blancs are winless in Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts since 1975.

The defending champions have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven home games in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Angers Prediction

Les Parisiens won their campaign opener by a margin of just one goal and will look to improve upon that record here. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league meetings against Angers. Notably, they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 home games in Ligue 1.

Presnel Kimpembe is dealing with an illness, and his involvement here remains doubtful. Luis Enrique will also be without the services of Senny Mayulu, who will return from a hamstring injury next month.

Les Scoïstes have lost four of their last five Ligue 1 away games, failing to score in three, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost their last 18 games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Louis Mouton is a confirmed absentee due to his suspension, while Himad Abdelli is also sidelined with a back injury.

The capital club have dominated proceedings against the visitors recently and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Angers

PSG vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

