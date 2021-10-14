PSG vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as PSG lock horns with Angers at the Parc des Princes on Friday. PSG are in impressive form and should be able to win this game.

Angers are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been impressive over the past year. The away side edged Metz to an important 3-2 victory earlier this month and will want to achieve a similar feat this week.

PSG, on the other hand, suffered a shock defeat against Rennes in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture. The French giants are at the top of the league table and have one of the best squads in the league.

PSG vs Angers Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Angers and have won 13 out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Angers have never defeated PSG in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for PSG. Angers were poor on the day and will need to be more robust on Friday.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-W

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-L-D

PSG vs Angers Team News

PSG have an excellent squad this year

PSG

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, and Angel Di Maria are on international duty and will be unable to make it back in time for this match. Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat

Unavailable: Neymar, Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes

Angers have a good squad.

Angers

Sofiane Boufal returned to France on Thursday and is unlikely to play a part in this match. Abdoulaye Bamba is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Abdoulaye Bamba

Doubtful: Sofiane Boufal

Unavailable: None

PSG vs Angers Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera; Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Maurco Icardi

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernadoni; Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Stephane Bahoken, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Angelo Fulgini

PSG vs Angers Prediction

PSG have not found it particularly easy to overcome their opponents this season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming months. With Lionel Messi and Neymar unavailable, Kylian Mbappe will have to become his side's talisman this weekend.

Angers have punched above their weight this year and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Angers

