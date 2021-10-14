PSG vs Angers: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture after the international break as they host a formidable Angers side at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have built an exceptional squad this year and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Angers are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations over the past year. The away side can pack a punch on its day and edged Metz to an important 3-2 league victory earlier this month.

PSG, on the other hand, suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Rennes in their previous game and have a few issues to address going into this game. The French giants are intent on winning the league title this season and will want to keep their place at the top of the table this year.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🎙️ Mauricio Pochettino: "We hope to be in a better situation to avoid the counter attack and to be able to keep creating chances and be more clinical" 👊 🎙️ Mauricio Pochettino: "We hope to be in a better situation to avoid the counter attack and to be able to keep creating chances and be more clinical" 👊 https://t.co/JufOmf8hUO

PSG vs Angers Team News

PSG have an excellent squad this year

PSG

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, and Angel Di Maria are on international duty and will be unable to make it back in time for this match. Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

With both Lionel Messi and Neymar unavailable this week, the likes of Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi will have to step up alongside Kylian Mbappe. Thilo Kehrer is likely to make up for Marquinhos' absence in PSG's defence against Angers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat

Unavailable: Neymar, Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes

Angers have a good squad. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Sofiane Boufal returned to France on Thursday and is unlikely to play a part in this match. The forward is set to be replaced by Stephane Bahoken as Angers look to set up on the counter against PSG.

Abdoulaye Bamba is injured at the moment and will not be able to play his part in this fixture. Angers will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this match.

Injured: Abdoulaye Bamba

Doubtful: Sofiane Boufal

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Angers kick off?

India: 16th October 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 15th October 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th October 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Angers on TV?

India: TV5Monde Asie, Colors

USA: beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Angers?

India: Voot Select, TV5Monde Asie-Pacifique, JioTV

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

