PSG vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

PSG and Arsenal will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday (May 7th). The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

The home side hold a slender advantage in the tie following their 1-0 away win in the first leg in north London last week. Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

PSG followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat away to Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Lucas Hernandez' 20th-minute own goal put the league's surprise package ahead while Felix Lemarechal doubled their lead in first half injury time. Bradley Barcola halved the deficit in the opening seconds of the second half, following some impressive footwork, but the already-crowned champions failed to complete the comeback.

Arsenal, meanwhile, let a lead slip in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at home in the Premier League. Declan Rice continued his fine form in front of goal when he broke the deadlock in the 34th minute. Dean Huijsen equalized midway through the second half while Evanilson scored the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

PSG will be facing English opposition for the sixth consecutive time in this competition. They are attempting to become the first side in history to eliminate three different English clubs successively in the same Champions League campaign. Standing in their way is an Arsenal side that are hoping to reach their first Champions League final since 2006.

PSG vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece in four prior head-to-head games while two games were drawn.

PSG have advanced in 18 of the last 19 ties in UEFA club competitions where they won the first leg.

Arsenal have never progressed in a European knockout tie after losing the first leg at home (five losses).

Four of PSG's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Arsenal's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Arsenal have won their last four away games in the UCL.

PSG vs Arsenal Prediction

PSG were on course to become the first side to finish a Ligue 1 campaign unbeaten but they have lost each of their last two games. Fans of the club are unlikely to be too bothered though as their side have already secured a fourth successive title on the bounce. Manager Luis Enrique named a heavily-rotated side for the trip to Strasbourg as his focus will be on their quest for a first-ever treble. He might, however, have to do without star player Ousmane Dembele who is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal, for their part, saw their disastrous Premier League campaign hit another low as their loss to Bournemouth means they have won just one of their last five in the league (three draws). Mikel Arteta's side's progress in the last five years has been founded on a sturdy defense but they are without an away clean sheet in Europe since playing out a goalless draw in Atalanta. However, they have been sturdier late on, having not conceded a goal in the Champions League beyond the 70th minute this season.

We are backing the home side to advance with a narrow victory.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Arsenal

PSG vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

