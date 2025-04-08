PSG vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Aston Villa lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in an important encounter at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side defeated Nottingham Forest by a 2-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have excelled on the domestic front this season. The Parisian hosts edged Angers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have never played a match against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

This is only the second quarterfinal encounter between a French team and an English team in the UEFA Champions League, with the previous such game taking place between Manchester City and Lyon in the 2019-20 season and ending in a 3-1 victory for Lyon.

PSG were on a run of three failures on the trot in knockout games against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League before they got the better of Liverpool in the Round of 16 this season.

Aston Villa are winless in matches away from home against opponents from France in major European competitions.

Aston Villa are set to become the fourth different English team PSG has faced in the UEFA Champions League this season.

PSG vs Aston Villa Prediction

PSG have proved their mettle under Luis Enrique this season and will be intent on making their mark in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians did brilliantly to get the better of Liverpool in the previous round and have a point to prove this week.

Aston Villa have grown in stature under Unai Emery but will be up against a strong opponent on Wednesday. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Aston Villa

PSG vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

