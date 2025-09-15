PSG vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

PSG will begin their UEFA Champions League title defense when they host Atalanta on Wednesday (September 17th). The game will be played at the Parc des Princes.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Lens at the same venue in Ligue 1 action over the weekend. Bradley Barcola gave them a 15th-minute lead, which they took into the break. The 23-year-old completed his brace six minutes into the second half.
Atalanta, meanwhile, thrashed Lecce 4-1 at home in Serie A. They were 1-0 up at halftime through Giorgio Scalvini's 37th-minute strike. Charles De Ketelare scored on either side of Nicola Zalewski's strike in the second half, while Konan Ndri scored a late consolation goal.
PSG vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sole meeting between the two sides came in August 2020 when PSG advanced with a 2-1 comeback win in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
- Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight away games in the group stage/league phase of the UCL.
- PSG are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games against Italian opposition (five wins).
- Atalanta have lost just one of their last 14 UCL group stage/league phase games (eight wins).
- PSG have scored 3+ goals in four of their last six home games in the UCL.
- PSG have made a four-game winning start to Ligue 1.
PSG vs Atalanta Prediction
PSG were surprise UCL winners last season, but expectations are much higher this time around. Luis Enrique's side are among the favorites to go all the way this season, and a positive start in their opening game could be essential to their chances. The Parisians are well-covered in this regard, as they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 games to kick off a UCL group stage/league phase.
Atalanta finished above PSG in the UCL league phase table last season, but crashed out in the playoff rounds while the French champions went all the way to a maiden European crown. Atalanta manager Ivan Juric is making his managerial debut in the competition and will be hoping to get a positive result here after overseeing his first league win in charge over the weekend.
The hosts are the favorites. We are backing PSG to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: PSG 3-1 Atalanta
PSG vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Tip 1 - PSG to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals