PSG vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Auxerre lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Auxerre Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have carved out a five-point lead over second-placed Lens this season. The Parisian giants edged Lorient to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Auxerre, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Troyes last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good record against Auxerre and have won 13 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Auxerre's 10 victories.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 30 home games against newly-promoted sides in the Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin against Montpellier in 2010.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 28 matches at home in Ligue 1 at the moment - the best such run in Europe's top five leagues.

Auxerre have scored exactly one goal in each of their last seven matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since 2011.

PSG have conceded at least two goals in each of their last two home games in all competitions - their longest such run in over 15 years.

PSG vs Auxerre Prediction

PSG have one of the best squads in the world at their disposal and have thrived under Christophe Galtier this season. Kylian Mbappe has been in impressive goalscoring form this season and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Auxerre can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Auxerre

PSG vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

