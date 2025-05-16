PSG vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Auxerre to Parc des Princes in their final Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday. The capital club will likely play with a second-fiddle squad here as they have two crucial games later this month. The visitors are 10th in the league table and are set for another mid-table finish.

Les Parisiens returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 after three games last week, recording a 4-1 away win over Montpellier. Senny Mayulu scored in the 44th minute and Gonçalo Ramos bagged a second-half hat-trick.

AJA have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five league games. After losing 2-1 at home to Le Havre earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes last week. Gaëtan Perrin gave them the lead in the 45th minute, and Louis Leroux pulled Nantes level after the break.

PSG vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 76 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 33 wins. The visitors have 21 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against AJA and were held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the capital club.

PSG have lost just one of their last 16 Ligue 1 home games, with that defeat registered against Nice last month.

Auxerre have lost just one of their last six Ligue 1 away games, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in these wins.

Five of the last six Ligue 1 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSG vs Auxerre Prediction

Les Parisiens have won their last two games in all competitions, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last five league meetings against the visitors, scoring 11 goals, and are strong favorites.

Apart from Presnel Kimpembe, Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad for this match. Nonetheless, key players like Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Marquinhos are expected to start from the bench.

Auxerre have lost three of their last five league games and have scored one goal apiece in four games during that period. Three of their last four wins in Ligue 1 have been registered on their travels.

Nathan Buayi-Kiala and Lasso Coulibaly remain sidelined with injuries, while Jubal and Ki-Jana Hoever were added to the injury list last week.

The champions are concluding their league campaign in front of their fans and will look to secure a win here. Considering the visitors' drop in form, we back the capital club to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Auxerre

PSG vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

