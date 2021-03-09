PSG vs Barcelona - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona will be looking to do another 'remontada' when they meet PSG in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions thrashed Ronald Koeman's side 4-1 at the Camp Nou in the first leg, where Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick.

As a result, Barcelona are staring at their earliest exit from the competition since 2007. They will need to score at least four unanswered goals to progress to the next round, which could be a daunting prospect on away turf.

However, Barcelona will look up to their improbable 2017 comeback against the Parisiens for inspiration. Moreover, their recent form has been encouraging, too, as they pulled off a stunning comeback against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey semi-finals.

📅 March 8, 2017: La Remontada—the night Barcelona overturned a 4-0 deficit against PSG in the Champions League Last 16



Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has run a taut ship since taking over from Thomas Tuchel, winning 13 of his 15 games in charge so far. PSG, even without the injured Neymar, are a force to be reckoned with.

On that note, let's have a look at how Barcelona and PSG would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen's impact at Barcelona has been more than that of Keylor Navas at PSG.

The German stalwart's importance to Barcelona cannot be overstated. Marc-Andre ter Stegen's interventions have time and again saved the Blaugrana's beacon, both in the league and in Europe.

So far this season, he has kept nine clean sheets in the league, conceding 16 times from 20 games. However, in Europe, he hasn't had that luck, shipping eight times from four games.

Let's not forget about Marc-André Ter Stegen's penalty save that led to this historical night. Absolute wall. pic.twitter.com/VOe6RHShOJ — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 3, 2021

In Barcelona's first leg loss to PSG, Ter Stegen was hopelessly exposed at the back. But the Blaugrana would have been much worse without him, so he slots in ahead of his Costa Rican counterpart for the sheer impact he has for his side.

