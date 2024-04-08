PSG vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Barcelona lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in a crucial quarterfinal clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Catalan giants edged Las Palmas to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Parisian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona and PSG are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned in the UEFA Champions League and have won four matches apiece out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams.

PSG and Barcelona are set to face each other in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League in the sixth different season - only two other fixtures have been played out more frequently in the knockout stages in the history of the competition.

Barcelona have lost only three matches away from home by a margin of four goals in European competitions, with one of these defeats coming at the hands of PSG in 2017.

PSG suffered the heaviest defeat in their European history by a 6-1 margin against Barcelona in 2017, with current PSG manager Luis Enrique coaching the Catalans to victory on the day.

PSG vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have made progress under Xavi so far this season and have witnessed their faith in their homegrown talent yielding excellent results. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez have come of age this season and will have a role to play on Tuesday.

PSG can be lethal on their day and have tormented Barcelona in recent fixtures. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Barcelona

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes