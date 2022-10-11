PSG vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Christophe Galtier's PSG lock horns with an impressive Benfica outfit at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Benfica Preview

Benfica are currently at the top of the Primeira Liga standings and have stepped up this season. The Portuguese outfit defeated Rio Ave by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Parisians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Reims in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

PSG vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Benfica and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Benfica's two victories.

PSG are unbeaten in their three home games against Benfica in European competitions and have managed to win two of these matches.

PSG have never lost against a Portuguese opponent at home in the UEFA Champions League and have won five of their seven such games.

PSG are only two home victories away from the best home streak in the UEFA Champions League in their history.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last four away games in the UEFA Champions League - their best run on the road in the competition.

Christophe Galtier is unbeaten in his first three UEFA Champions League games with PSG - Unai Emery is the only manager of a French club to achieve four consecutive such victories.

PSG vs Benfica Prediction

PSG have been a robust unit under Christophe Galtier this season and are one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League trophy. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Benfica have made a name for themselves as giant-killers and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Benfica

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

PSG vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes