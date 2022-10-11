PSG vs Benfica: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with PSG at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Benfica are at the top of the Primeira Liga and could potentially emerge as one of the dark horses in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese outfit has become adept at pulling off upsets against the competition's big names and will be intent on proving its mettle against one of Europe's most formidable opponents.

PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have become a robust unit under Christophe Galtier's tutelage so far this season. The Parisian giants have dropped points in their last two matches in all competitions and will need to be at their best to top their group this season.

PSG vs Benfica Team News

PSG have an impressive squad

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches have picked up injuries over the past month and will not be available for selection. Nuno Mendes has also picked up an injury this month and will likely be replaced by Juan Bernat this week.

Lionel Messi is currently carrying a niggle and has not been included in the squad for this fixture. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will likely lead the line for PSG and will be accompanied by Pablo Sarabia in the final third.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica need to be at their best

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo and Morato are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Joao Victor has made progress with his recovery, however, and will be able to play a part against PSG this week.

Injured: Morato, Lucas Verissimo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Benfica kick off?

India: 12th October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 11th October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Benfica on TV?

India: Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

USA: ViX+

UK: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Benfica?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

