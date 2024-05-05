PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in the second leg of a crucial semi-final fixture at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin at the Signal Iduna Park last week and carry a narrow lead to the French capital. PSG overcame a first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the previous round and will need to pull off a similar feat this week.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

PSG have won the Ligue 1 title this season and will now turn their focus towards their European conquest. The Parisians have never won the UEFA Champions League trophy and will look to create history this season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been inconsistent on the domestic front. The Ruhr Valley outfit thrashed FC Augsburg by a comprehensive 5-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG and Borussia Dortmund are on an even footing as far as the European head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the seven games played between the two sides.

All of the four victories in games between PSG and Borussia Dortmund have been secured by the home team.

Borussia Dortmund are winless and have failed to find the back of the net in any of their three matches away from home against PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have failed to find the back of the net in only two fo their last 38 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

PSG have excellent attacking players in their ranks but are yet to hit their peak in the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele can be unstoppable on their day and will need to be at their electrifying best this week.

Borussia Dortmund have managed to battle their way into the semifinals and are now only two positive results away from cementing their own legacy in the Champions League. The German side has improved in recent months and could hold PSG to a draw in this match.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes