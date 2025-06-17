PSG vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Botafogo at the Rose Bowl in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The winner of this match will be assured of their berth in the knockout round.

Les Parisiens got their campaign underway with a thumping 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. They were dominant from the get-go and took the lead in the 19th minute via Fabian Ruiz. Vitinha doubled their lead in the 45th minute while Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in added goals late in the second half.

Estrela Solitária met Seattle Sounders in their campaign opener and registered a narrow 2-1 win. They scored twice in the first half thanks to goals from Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus. Cristian Roldan bagged a consolation goal for the Sounders in the 75th minute.

PSG vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They have met twice in friendly games thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording a win apiece.

Estrela Solitária registered a 3-1 win in 1984 and Les Parisiens came out on top in 1988, recording a 3-2 win.

The Red-and-Blues are currently on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The Lone Star are on a four-game winning streak, keeping two clean sheets.

Les Parisiens have scored at least three goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Botafogo have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six games, keeping three clean sheets.

The Lone Star have suffered just one loss in their last nine games while recording seven wins.

PSG vs Botafogo Prediction

Les Parisiens made an impressive debut in the Club World Cup last week, scoring four goals while keeping a clean sheet. As the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, they are strong favorites to lift the trophy in the ongoing edition of the Club World Cup.

Luis Enrique did not have Ousmane Dembélé at his disposal last week and the Frenchman is likely to be rested again. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bagged two assists against Atletico and should be the first name on the team sheet here.

Estrela Solitária maintained their 100% record in June with a narrow win in the campaign opener last week. They have scored seven goals in their last four games while keeping two clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Cuiabano replaced Alex Telles in the second half last week and might get the nod to start. Jefferson Savarino will be a key player for them here.

The Champions League winners head into the match in great form and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 4-1 Botafogo

PSG vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

