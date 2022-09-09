PSG vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brest lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Brest Preview

PSG are in excellent form at the moment and are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The Parisians edged Juventus to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brest, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

PSG vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an exceptional record against Brest and have won 12 out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Brest have lost their last nine matches against PSG in Ligue 1 - only Angers have a worse record against the Parisians in the top flight.

Brest have suffered more defeats against PSG than they have against any other team in the competition.

PSG have amassed a goal difference of +20 after six Ligue 1 matches, equaling the best total in the competition's history at this stage of the season.

Brest have conceded 16 goals in their six Ligue 1 games so far - their worst defensive record at this stage of the season.

PSG have the longest unbeaten active home run in the competition and are unbeaten in their last 24 Ligue 1 matches at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Brest Prediction

PSG are in impressive form at the moment and have one of the best squads in world football at their disposal. Kylian Mbappe was effective against Juventus and will look to step up on Saturday.

Brest have an abysmal record in his fixture and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-0 Brest

PSG vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

