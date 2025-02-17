PSG vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Brest to Parc des Princes in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday. They met in Guingamp last week and PSG registered a comfortable 3-0 away win, thanks to Ousmane Dembélé's brace.

The hosts extended their winning streak across all competitions to six games last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Toulouse in Ligue 1. It was a close game and Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

The visitors are winless in their last two games and, after a loss in the first leg, they were held to a 2-2 home draw in Ligue 1 by Auxerre. Abdoulaye Ndiaye and Ludovic Ajorque scored in the second half after Gaëtan Perrin's brace helped Auxerre take the lead twice in that match.

PSG vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 27 wins. Les Pirates have got the better of the capital club four times and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last three away games, scoring five goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Les Parisiens have suffered one loss at home across all competitions this season, with that loss coming against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in November.

Brest have lost their last three games in the Champions League, conceding eight goals without scoring.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten across all competitions since November, recording 15 wins.

The hosts are on a 31-game unbeaten streak against Les Pirates.

Les Parisiens have won their last four games in the Champions League, scoring 14 goals while keeping two clean sheets.

PSG vs Brest Prediction

Les Parisiens head into the match on a six-game winning streak and have scored at least three goals in four games in that period. They have won eight of their last nine meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Ibrahim Mbaye and Warren Zaire-Emery remain the two confirmed absentees for Luis Enrique. Vitinha and Ousmane Dembélé started from the bench against Toulouse and should return to the starting XI.

Les Pirates have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They failed to score for the first time after six games against the hosts in the first leg and will look to improve upon that record.

Ibrahim Salah suffered a foot injury against Auxerre last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Jonas Martin and Romain Del Castillo will also miss this match with injuries.

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and considering their recent goalscoring record, Les Parisiens should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Brest

PSG vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

