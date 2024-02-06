PSG vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain Brest at the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. They defeated Orleans 4-1 in the previous round, with Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace and 17-year-old midfielder Senny Mayulu scoring his first-ever professional goal in the second half.

They played Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Friday, recording a 2-1 away win, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Marco Asensio. The win helped them open up an eight-point lead over second-place Nice in the league table.

The visitors are on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have drawn their last two league games, including a goalless draw against Nice on Saturday. The visitors booked their place in the round of 16 of the competition with a comeback 2-1 win over Trelissac, thanks to goals from Kenny Lala and Martín Satriano.

PSG vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across all competitions since 1979. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 23 wins. The visitors have just four wins in this fixture, and 12 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in the 21st century against the visitors, but their winning run ended after 14 games last month as they were held to a 2-2 draw in Ligue 1.

PSG have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season and have scored in all home games since their goalless draw in the Ligue 1 campaign opener in August.

Brest are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The two teams have met four times in the Coupe de France, with the hosts having a 3-1 lead in wins.

PSG vs Brest Prediction

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions and have won five of their six games in 2024 thus far. They are unbeaten in all competitions since 1985 against their western rivals. They have recorded 14 wins in their last 15 games in this fixture.

Ousmane Dembélé and Manuel Ugarte are back in training from their injuries, while Achraf Hakimi is also in contention to start. Head coach Luis Enrique won't be able to count on the services of Randal Kolo Muani due to an illness, while Lucas Hernandez is suspended for the match.

Les Pirates are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets. They scored twice for the first time in their away meeting against the hosts since 1981 in their league meeting last month, playing a 2-2 draw, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least twice in four of their last five away games.

Pierre Lees-Melou is suspended in this match, while Jérémy Le Douaron is struggling with a thigh injury. Nonetheless, head coach Éric Roy should welcome back Kamory Doumbia, who has returned from the 2023 AFCON.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the match is expected to be contested closely, but the home advantage for PSG should do the trick for them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Brest

PSG vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes