PSG vs Brest: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Brest in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The Parisians have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Brest are currently in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings and face an uphill battle to avoid the relegation zone this season. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Strasbourg last week and will need to drum up a miracle to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in prolific goalscoring form so far this season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions edged Juventus to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a better result this weekend.

PSG vs Brest Team News

PSG have impressive players at their disposal

PSG

Mauro Icardi has joined Galatasaray on loan from PSG and remains unavailable for selection. The Parisians have also parted ways with Rafinha but have several midfield options in their squad this season

Vitinha has been a revelation this season and will likely partner Marco Verratti in midfield. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe and formed a deadly attacking trident and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest do not have any fresh injury concerns this weekend and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend. Steve Mounie, Noah Foudiga, Romain Del Castillo, and Jeremy Le Douaron are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Steve Mounie, Noah Foudiga, Romain Del Castillo, Jeremy Le Douaron

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Brest kick off?

India: 9th September 2022, at 8:30 PM

USA: 9th September 2022, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th September 2022, at 4 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Brest on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18 - 1 SD

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Brest?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

