PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th July 2023

PSG are back in action with another match this week as they ramp up their pre-season tour with a friendly game against Japanese side Cerezo Osaka at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka on Friday.

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Preview

PSG won the Ligue 1 title in emphatic fashion last season and have an excellent squad at their disposal. The Parisian giants were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Al Nassr in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Cerezo Osaka, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been in impressive form this season. The home side eased past Urawa Red Diamonds by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline this month and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerezo Osaka have never played an official game against PSG and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

PSG endured a difficult end to their triumphant Ligue 1 campaign last season and were winless in their last two matches, picking up only one point during this period.

After a run of two consecutive defeats in the J1 League, Cerezo Osaka managed to snap their winless run with a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds.

PSG were the most prolific team in Ligue 1 by a considerable margin and scored an impressive 89 goals in their 38 matches over the course of the competition.

PSG are unbeaten on their pre-season tour so far but have managed to score only two goals in their two games, failing to find the back of the net in one of these matches.

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal but will need to manage a challenging transition in the coming weeks. The likes of Carlos Soler and Marco Asensio will need to fight for their places in the starting lineup this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Cerezo Osaka can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Cerezo Osaka

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marco Asensio to score - Yes